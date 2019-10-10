Woman killed, man on life support after shooting in Chilton County

CHILTON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Chilton County woman died and a man is on life support at UAB hospital after a shooting outside of Clanton.
Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon said deputies got a call around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday night about a possible drive-by on County Road 480.
When deputies got there they determined it was not a drive-by, but there was gunfire in a nearby house at the intersection of County Road 813.
Deputies found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. The woman was dead, and the man was airlifted to UAB Hospital with critical injuries.
Investigators say they don't know their relationship, but they do live in the same house.
After talking to neighbors and witnesses deputies say they learned there was some type of dispute, possibly about a dog being hit.
Deputies said they talked to a man named Dallas Clint Gray and after interviewing him, they determined he had something to do with the shootings.
Gray was arrested and charged with Murder Non-Family Gun. That is the charge listed on the Chilton County Jail website.
The sheriff would not confirm Gray is a suspect or a person of interest in this case, only that the shootings are under investigation.
