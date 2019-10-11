Autopsy confirms Elmore County 3-year-old drowned

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities released new information in the tragic drowning of a 3-year-old girl this week in Elmore County.
The Elmore County Sheriff’s Department said Friday an autopsy confirmed without a doubt Jalyssa Ingram drowned.
The investigation is over.
Ingram wandered away from her home on Mitchell Creek Road in the Redland community earlier this week.
Ingram’s aunt was watching her at the time but looked away for a few seconds, according to investigators.
An Elmore County sheriff’s deputy found Ingram in about 5 feet of water in a pond about 175 yards away from the home.
