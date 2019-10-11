Cold front arrives, doesn’t bring relief to everyone

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Congrats... you made it through another workweek with above average temperatures! While the past couple of days have not been bad, they have definitely been warmer than normal; highs by the 11th day of October should be near 80° with overnight lows down into the mid 50s, and we are definitely milder than that...
All eyes are off towards the north and west as a strong front is not only dropping rain, but also snow to parts of the Midwest! We won’t get any winter weather, but thankfully this same boundary could bring us a nice drop in temperature and a potential uptick in rain chances by early next week.
Until then, our Friday is just like any other day we’ve experienced over the past few weeks... sunshine dominates, we have a bit of a breeze and afternoon temperatures climb into the mid/upper 80s.
It’s not super muggy, so generally it will feel comfortably warm during the peak heating hours of the day.
By later on tonight (mostly after all our Friday Night Fever football games wrap up) the previously mentioned front will approach our area; it will bring the chance for some isolated showers Friday night and Saturday as it moves through, and behind it, cooler air will rush into almost all of Alabama. The front will stall just southeast of Montgomery, which will put most of our area on the relatively cool side of the front. For most of us, temperatures Saturday and Sunday afternoon will stay in the upper 70s to lower 80s - very nice! But, in the southeastern counties of the state, it will still be in the upper 80s.
This will continue to not be a “one size fits all” kind of forecast... gradually, the front will slide farther into south/east Alabama, helping to keep a higher coverage of showers through the middle of next week. Another boundary looks to move through and give us another taste of cooler air and a nice coverage of rain, too! That one times outs closer to Wednesday.
