Cold front arrives, doesn’t bring relief to everyone

By later on tonight (mostly after all our Friday Night Fever football games wrap up) the previously mentioned front will approach our area; it will bring the chance for some isolated showers Friday night and Saturday as it moves through, and behind it, cooler air will rush into almost all of Alabama. The front will stall just southeast of Montgomery, which will put most of our area on the relatively cool side of the front. For most of us, temperatures Saturday and Sunday afternoon will stay in the upper 70s to lower 80s - very nice! But, in the southeastern counties of the state, it will still be in the upper 80s.