Alabama real estate agent apologizes for offensive ad

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Not long after Steven Reed made history by becoming Montgomery’s first black mayor, Craig Schaid took to his Facebook page with an advertisement he thought might boost sales.
“Hey Montgomery, Don’t like the election results? Call me! Let’s SELL that home while the market is HOT!” the ad explained.
The blowback was immediate.
“It was not intended for harm," Schaid said. “I wanted to apologize to anybody and everybody that I hurt and that I offended.”
Schaid is a 17-year veteran in real estate and said he thought nothing of skin color when he came up with what he considered a clever marketing ploy, an idea borrowed from the 2016 presidential election.
“There was a lot of that going on. People were saying ‘if Trump wins, I’ll move out of the country,’" said Schaid.
EXP Realty fired Schaid Wednesday morning. He then resigned from his volunteer job as treasurer from the Montgomery Area Association of Realtors, a mutual decision, according to Paige Mock.
“Everyone knew that was probably the best situation for now for the association and it was a mutual agreement," said Mock, President-Elect of the Montgomery Area Association of Realtors.
“I get it," said Schaid, who admitted he made a dreadful mistake and didn’t consider all perspectives before posting his marketing plan.
“If I could take this back I would. It was horrible," he explained.
Moving forward, he says he already has a job offer to return to the real estate industry but not for now. Schaid says he’s received quite a number of hate voicemail messages but also has gotten a countless number of calls of support and encouragement.
Meantime, no response from mayor-elect Steven Reed.
“There have been many people who have reached out," said Schaid. It’s been a lesson learned the hard way, one Craig Schaid says he’ll never forget. "100 percent,” he added.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.