Food for Thought 10/10

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
High Scores
Marco’s Pizza (1623 Perry Hill Rd.): 98
Bama Lanes (3020 Atlanta Hwy.): 97
Starbucks (1601 East Blvd.): 97
Bowlero (1661 East Blvd.): 97
Pieology Pizzeria (1470 Taylor Rd.): 96
Buffalo Wild Wings (1414 Taylor Rd.): 96
Derk’s Filet & Vine (431 Cloverdale Rd.): 96
Low Scores
Mellow Mushroom (7915 Vaughn Rd.): 87
Priority Items: Food on prep. table at improper temperature; no hot water in establishment
Shrimp Basket Montgomery (7900 Vaughn Rd.): 87
Priority Items: Raw food in cooler at improper temperature; dirty dishes stored with clean dishes
Ninja Wings & Hibachi (1322 Carter Hill Rd.): 88
Priority Items: Raw chicken on prep. table at improper temperature
Chris’ Hot Dogs (138 Dexter Ave.): 89
Priority Items: Rodent droppings & roaches in storage room
Urban Cookhouse (7712 Eastchase Pkwy.): 89
Priority Items: Mold in ice machine
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.