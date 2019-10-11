2 high school students believed to have drowned in Demopolis

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WSFA) - Divers are searching for two people who drowned near the Demopolis City Landing Friday afternoon, according to Demopolis Police Chief Rex Flowers.
Flowers said the victims are believed to be Demopolis High School students.
The scene is near where the Tombigbee and Black Warrior rivers intersect.
According to a post on the Demopolis City Schools Facebook page, Friday night’s football game between Demopolis High School and Central Tuscaloosa was cancelled.
