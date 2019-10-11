Montgomery man charged with attempted rape of child

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been arrested and charged with attempting to rape a child under 12 years old, according to court documents.
Davin Windham, 52, is charged with attempted rape first degree.
An arrest affidavit says the incident happened Sunday around 10:30 p.m. at a home in Montgomery. The victim told officers the suspect pinned her to a couch and attempted to rape her, according to the affidavit.
Windham was taken into custody on Thursday and charged. He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $30,000 bond.
