Pike Road Patriots to play on their home turf

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike Road High School will play its first home football game on its brand new field Friday night!
The Patriots football team has played four consecutive seasons without a home field or a practice field.
Finally, the team will play on its home turf Friday. This is not just any turf; this turf was used at the super dome in New Orleans where the NFL team, the New Orleans Saints, play. It was only used for one season, indoors, so it’s virtually new!
Pike Road School officials say they researched all options for the field and this turned out to be the most cost effective. This type of turf is rated the highest on the market for safety. It was constructed for very large linemen in the NFL to consistently fall on it, so it minimizes the risks of injuries. It comes with an eight year warranty and 10-12 year lifespan.
And since it was used, it came at a reduced cost.
This is just the first phase of this $3 million project for athletic fields for Pike road Schools. Additions like a press box, a concession stand and restrooms will continue to be added. There are plans to provide all of that at home games in the meantime.
Pike Road schools has a plan in place for parking that even includes shuttles from some parking lots.
The Pike Road Patriots play Dadeville in their homecoming game Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
