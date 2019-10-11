Statewide fire alert extended as Ala. drought, wildfires increase

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Little rain has fallen across Alabama since the Alabama Forestry Commission instituted a fire alert back on Sept. 25.
Worsening drought conditions and a rise in wildfires means the AFC will extend the statewide fire alert until the State Forester determines conditions have improved.
Under a fire alert, permits for outdoor burning are restricted. Anyone caught burning a field, grassland, or woodland without a burn permit may be prosecuted.
Since the first of the month, AFC wildland firefighters have responded to 173 wildfires across the state including a 365-acre fire in Sumter County and a 122-acre blaze in Shelby County. In September, the agency recorded 472 wildfires that scorched over 6,000 acres.
