Student removed from school after BB gun found in locker

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A student at D.A. Smith Middle School in Ozark has been removed from classes because administrators believe he brought a BB gun to school.
Ozark Superintendent Dr. Rick McInturf said the gun, found Friday, had no pellets in it and the boy made no threats against others.
“When we learned of the gun I happened to be on the Smith campus. The gun was immediately removed from (the student’s) locker,” McInturf told WTVY.
Authorities say they did not place the school on lock down because they immediately seized the BB gun upon learning it had been brought on campus.
McInturf and Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker said the boy, a seventh-grader, will be turned over to juvenile authorities for possible prosecution.
His name will not be made public because of his age.
