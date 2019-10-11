Would you walk in these Jesus shoes?

Would you walk in these Jesus shoes?
Jesus shoes sold out online SOURCE: CNN
By WBRC Staff | October 11, 2019 at 9:28 AM CDT - Updated October 11 at 9:35 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CNN) - A shoe company says you can walk on water in their sneakers, or as they call them their “Jesus shoes.”

For $1,400 you can get the experience of following in Christ’s footsteps.

The shoes have water from the Jordan River injected into the soles.

The Brooklyn-based design company bought less than 24 pairs of Nike Air Max 97's for the "Collab Culture" venture.

In addition to the holy water blessed by a priest, the white kicks feature a miniature crucifix, frankincense scented insoles, and a single drop of blood on the tongue to symbolize Jesus.

The bottoms of the shoes are also dyed a reddish tint to mimic the shoes worn by popes.

The shoes were released Tuesday and sold out almost immediately.

The company’s website “mschf” {Mischief} says more will be available October 22 and subsequent 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.