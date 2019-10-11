Would you walk in these Jesus shoes?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CNN) - A shoe company says you can walk on water in their sneakers, or as they call them their “Jesus shoes.”
For $1,400 you can get the experience of following in Christ’s footsteps.
The shoes have water from the Jordan River injected into the soles.
The Brooklyn-based design company bought less than 24 pairs of Nike Air Max 97's for the "Collab Culture" venture.
In addition to the holy water blessed by a priest, the white kicks feature a miniature crucifix, frankincense scented insoles, and a single drop of blood on the tongue to symbolize Jesus.
The bottoms of the shoes are also dyed a reddish tint to mimic the shoes worn by popes.
The shoes were released Tuesday and sold out almost immediately.
The company’s website “mschf” {Mischief} says more will be available October 22 and subsequent 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month.
