Hard Rock Hotel under construction collapses in downtown New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Hard Rock Hotel partially collapsed Saturday morning (Oct. 12) onto Canal St. in New ORleans.
The New Orleans Fire Deptartment and the New Orleans Police Department are on scene.
NOFD Chief Tim McConnell confirmed one person was killed on scene and three others are unaccounted for. They are all contractors.
At least 18 additional people were taken to the hospital.
McConnell said urban search and rescue teams are on scene and nearby buildings are being evacuated. He says a large crane is unstable and further collapse is possible.
The hotel was slated to open in the Spring of 2020.
The 350 rooms for hotel guests, in addition to 62 one and two-bedroom units available for purchase.
Witnesses said they could feel the building shake as the crane came down.
N. Rampart Street is closed to vehicles from St. Louis to Canal.
