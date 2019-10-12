Huntsville FBI employee found dead in North Carolina creek; ‘possibly drowned’: sheriff’s office

GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WAFF) - A North Alabama woman was found dead in a North Carolina forest Monday. The Graham County Sheriff’s Office confirms Kathleen Polce Miller’s body was discovered in the Big Santeetlah area of the County.
In news release, Saturday, the local sheriff’s office says Miller was employed by the FBI as a forensic photographer in Huntsville.
The incident is being looked into from a “criminal standpoint,” according to investigators. However, there is no immediate danger to the public.
WAFF 48 News spoke over the phone with Chief Deputy Chuck Stewart. He says Miller’s husband called 911 after he found her unresponsive in a creek. The pair pulled over at the creek on their way to a campsite in the Nantahala National Forest.
Stewart says Miller likely drowned. However, the exact cause of death has yet to be determined.
The Graham County Sheriff’s Office, State Bureau of Investigation, United States Forest Service and the District Attorney’s Office are involved in the investigation.
WAFF 48 News has reached out to the local FBI office. Our calls have not been returned.
More information will be released pursuant to the investigation process.
