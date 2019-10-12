New report ranks Alabama #16 in country for highest childhood obesity rate

(WAFF) - The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the nation’s largest health philanthropy, released its newest report on obesity in children ages 10-17.
The study found that 4.8 million kids in this age group have obesity. That equates to 1 in 7.
The national obesity rate was 15.3 percent, and Alabama’s rate was just slightly higher at 16.1 percent.
Jamie Bussel, the foundation’s senior program officer, says these rates are actually somewhat consistent with those of years past.
“Interestingly, in the state of Alabama, and not unlike every other state in the nation, we’ve seen a relatively stable, steady state, if you will, for the last few years,” says Bussel. “That’s certainly, I think, encouraging news, and I think we all have a ways to go on this journey to ensuring that all kids and families can thrive and that all of our kids can grow up at a healthy weight.”
To view the full report and read more on suggestions for improvement, click here.
