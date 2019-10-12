North Alabama man chosen to decorate the White House

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - A Blount County man is headed to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue this holiday season. Randy Harwood was one of 150 people chosen across the country to decorate the White House.
Randy Harwood almost counted himself out when weeks went by without notice. The man from Arab applied for the volunteer position in August but got discourage when the “notice” date passed. Due to high demand White House staffers were running behind, so eventually he got the call.
“It’s a very special time of year. It always has been for me," admitted Harwood.
The veteran has been decorating for years around Arab and now he’ll sleigh the White House in a couple of weeks.
“I liked serving while I was there and it was kind of a hard transition when I left and retired because I had been doing it for so long. I looked at this as another way to serve my country," said Harwood.
Harwood heads to Washington, D.C. the Monday before Thanksgiving. The trip will last three days. Since this is volunteer work, Harwood will handle his own expenses.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.