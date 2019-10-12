Number 1 Alabama in College Station to try and roll over the Aggies

COLLEGE STATION, Tx. (WBRC) - The Texas A&M Aggies faced a number 1 team for the second time this season Saturday in College Station.
The first quarter was a build up of rhythm, both teams scoring after long hard drives on their first possession. Texas A&M with 15 plays in a opening drive that covered 75 yards and ate a little over eight minutes off the clock. The Crimson Tide answering with their own 73 yard drive, running ten plays and finishing with a touchdown.
Bama kept up the pace with a pass form Tagovailoa to Devonte Smith for a 47 yard touchdown with 24 seconds left in the first quarter, squeezing the lead to 14-7.
While the Aggies had a few spectacular moments in the drive that followed, missed opportunities forced a field goal. Three up for Texas and a manageable score, down 10-14.
It was a slow yet productive start to the Bama, Aggie matchup as Bama followed up with a field goal of their own.
The shift in momentum came when the Alabama defense shut down an Aggie drive with heavy pressure on back to back plays. On the punt return bama runs it all the way back to the Aggie 20 yard line. From there the pace is quick and execution smooth as three plays in Tagovailoa finds Najee Harris in the endzone for another Bama touchdown, widening the gap to 24-10.
The final minutes of the half are a little messy with an A&M with a fumble and Tugavioloa throwing his first interception of the season.
The Aggies put up three more to head to the locker room down 24-13 to Alabama at the half.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.