AMBER Alert remains active as search for 3-year-old girl kidnapped in Birmingham, Ala. continues

“We are praying for the safe return of 3-year-old Kamille McKinney and asking for anyone who may know anything about her disappearance to please contact the Birmingham Police Department. We can’t imagine what little Kamille’s family is going through at this moment. We’d like her family to know that they are in our thoughts and we pray this unimaginable situation will end very soon with the safe return of their little girl. HABD expresses gratitude to the public and media for sharing this story to help spread the word about the child’s abduction, which we pray will lead to a credible tip for law enforcement. Public Safety Director, Ken Foreman, and other HABD staff have been working on site at Tom Brown Village to locate the child and HABD will continue to do anything we can to assist police.”