Widespread rain Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A shield of steady rain is moving across parts of south and central Alabama tonight, and a whole lot more is on the way. A wet pattern has taken hold across Alabama, and it will stick around over the next 24+ hours.
A large cluster of showers and thunderstorms will push into the state late tonight/ early tomorrow morning. A widespread soaking is likely, as 1-3″ of rain falls across the area. We don’t expect any damaging thunderstorms, but a few claps of thunder aren’t out of the question.
Rainfall amounts of one to three inches are likely across the southern half of the state. And, it’s possible that some places pick up even more - short-range model guidance hints at these storms “training” over a narrow corridor. This could lead to some isolated amounts in excess of four inches and a risk of isolated, temporary flooding in low-lying areas.
A few more showers will linger ahead of our next cold front Wednesday. Behind the front, temperatures will drop once again, and mornings will be colder - upper 40s to lower 50s are likely Thursday and Friday mornings.
