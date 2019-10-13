Tutwiler documentary to debut later this month

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s no secret that there’s a crisis going on in Alabama’s prison system. Now a documentary coming out later this month is looking at a unique struggle facing inmates at Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka.
The short film is titled “Tutwiler” and claims to give an intimate look at the struggles of female inmates who give birth while incarcerated.
It’s directed by Emmy Award-winning director Elaine Sheldon.
The film is set to come out Oct. 23 making it’s world debut at the Hot Springs Documentary film festival in Arkansas.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.