Murder charges expected against Cullman Co. mother after two children found dead

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office released the names of two children who were found dead inside their home near Baileyton Saturday afternoon.
Sheriff Matt Gentry identified the victims as Alvaro Garcia, 3 and Taylor Garcia, 9.
Their mother, Sara Franco Tapia, is expected to face charges in their murders. She remains in the hospital.
The sheriff’s office says their dispatch received a 911 call from a home on County Road 1718 around 2:30 Saturday. Officials arrived to find two deceased juveniles at the scene.
