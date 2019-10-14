ALEA: Florida woman dies in 2-vehicle crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a 28-year-old Florida woman.
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Shannon Murdorf, of Crestview, Fla., was killed when the 2013 Toyota Corolla she was operating was struck by a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado.
ALEA says the driver of the Silverado was flown to Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery with life-threatening injuries.
Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, ALEA added.
The crash happened 9:30 p.m. Sunday on Alabama 55 near the 46-mile marker.
