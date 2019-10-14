Bama QB Tua Tagovailoa sets the record straight

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has another school record next to his name in Tuscaloosa, and that’s as Bama’s all-time career passing for touchdown leader. Tua now has 81.
“Records are important only to respect those that came before me,” said Tagovailoa. “Individual accomplishments mean nothing, what matters to this team is winning games and playing for an SEC Championship, and then a National Championship opportunity.”
In 30 games in his collegiate career, Tagovailoa has 81 touchdown passes, the old school mark was 77 held by AJ McCarron.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.