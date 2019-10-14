Class Act finds new ways to spark student learning, collaboration with colleagues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Even after 31 years of teaching, Class Act Teacher Nancy Ausley says she’s still learning.
“Things have changed a lot now. We have the smart board. We have a lot more technology than we’ve had before that we use. But we still need to get those manipulatives and things in their hands when they’re learning to count and add,” said Ausley.
Ausley says these tools are necessary to help her students reach their potential and so is a collaboration among her peers; the other kindergarten teachers at Garrett Elementary.
“We call ourselves the K Team in kindergarten and we work together. And if one has this or let me use that. This is something I found that might work well with your kids," Ausley says.
What works well may include an alphabet lesson from singer Usher that doubles as a little physical education. As long as they’re learning, growing and enjoying their day at school.
Ausley says it’s always been about the kids.
“I don’t have children personally so these are my kids and I own these kids. And even when they’re gone, they’re still my kids,” says Ausley.
This Class Act award was extra special because we surprised Ausley with it on her birthday!
