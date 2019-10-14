Hot air outside brings pests inside

“What you’ll find is they’re (pests) nesting around the doors and windows where the houses are losing their air conditioning, and they’re standing there getting that coolness from the house, and when you open the door it’s a natural reaction for them to dart inside looking for a place to hide," Marcum said. “What they’re doing, the smaller insects that are normally under that canopy of vegetation, they’re coming inside, and the larger insects, the spiders and the cockroaches, they’re coming in to feed on the smaller insects.”