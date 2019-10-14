Photos released of suspect wanted for Montgomery bank robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police have released photos of a suspect wanted in connection to a Montgomery bank robbery.
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the suspect is wanted in connection to a robbery which happened in the 300 block of the Coliseum Boulevard Thursday. A WSFA 12 News crew reported seeing multiple police units at the Regions Bank in the same block of Coliseum Boulevard.
Police say the suspect went into the business and produced a note before leaving on foot.
It has not been released of the contents of the note or whether the suspect was armed or unarmed.
If you have any information on the identity of the suspect or their location, please immediately call the police at 334-625-2832 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. You may also use CrimeStoppers new 800 number, 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.