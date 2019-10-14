2 west Alabama drowning victims identified

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WSFA) - The names are being released of two west Alabama teens who drowned Friday near the Demopolis City Landing
Demopolis High School students Rayshawn Benison and Natasia Daniels, both 15, along with a third teen, went down to the water after school dismissed Friday morning at 11:30.
While there, Demopolis Police Chief Rex Flowers said all three fell into the water. Only the third, unnamed female classmate, was able to make it to shore.
A dive team from Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue was called to the scene. Benison’s and Daniels’ bodies were recovered later Friday evening.
The Demopolis City Schools shared a photo of both victims on social media and asked for prayers for the DHS family.
