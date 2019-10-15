BBB: Scammers claiming to be from well-known company

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - So, you get a call from a well known company or government agency. It sounds like you’re getting a good offer, but then they start asking for some information.
How can you tell is the call is legit?
"If you’re contacted by someone who claims they will give you a free grant, but you have to pay a fee up front, then "A" that’s not free and "B" that’s not the U.S. government," said David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau.
Smitherman says the scammers often claim to be from the U.S. government, Medicare, Publisher’s Clearinghouse, even the Better Business Bureau. They are hoping you recognize this familiar name and then let your guard down.
“If you get one of those calls out of the blue, you need to think why? Why am I getting this? Medicare knows who I am so they don’t need my personal information,” Smitherman said.
If you’re not sure, ask again for the name of the company and what it’s offering. Then hang up and go to the company’s website, get their phone number, and call them yourself to see if the offer is real.
If you have questions about scams in your area, check out the Better Business Bureau’s ScamTracker.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.