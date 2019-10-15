Bouncer shot at High Tide Bar in Tuscaloosa, 1 arrested

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police have arrested a man after a bouncer was shot at the High Tide Bar Monday night.
Police say the victim was taken to DCH after being shot in the arm. His injuries are not-life threatening according to a news release.
Authorities say the bouncer denied entry to the suspect 28-year-old Anatwan Somerville over dress code and ID issues.
Somerville began a verbal argument and then tried to get a pistol from his clothing. The bouncer then got into a physical fight with Somerville and several shots were fired, one hit the bouncer.
Somerville is charged with one count of attempted murder. His bond is set at $60,000.
