Cullman County mother charged with murder after two children found dead

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office confirms that 32-year-old Sara Franco Tapia is charged with murder after her two children were found dead at a home there Saturday.
Tapia was arrested after the children were found dead and taken to a hospital for treatment before she can be processed for jail.
The sheriff says that they found Tapia in a field behind the home with multiple self-inflicted knife wounds.
The children found dead have been identified as 9-year-old Taylor Garcia and 3-year-old Alvaro Garcia. Their causes of death haven’t been released. Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry says he spoke to a school resource officer who knew Taylor and was told that Taylor was a great kid who wanted to be a police officer when he grew up.
At this time, Tapia, remains in the hospital in the intensive care unit. Cullman County deputies are monitoring her 24 hours a day. Gentry says deputies will take her to jail as soon as she is well enough.
Gentry says there had never been domestic or other issues at Tapia’s home reported to law enforcement.
Gentry said counseling services were being offered for first responders who witnessed the crime scene. The Cullman County school system is also offering counseling for mourning students.
