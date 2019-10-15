Georgiana gets much-needed shot in the arm with pharmacy, jobs

GEORGIANA, Ala. (WSFA) - The renovation of the vacant Alabama Power payment center in Georgiana is well underway, the sounds of progress can be heard on a table saw. Nearby construction workers are nailing down a future filled with hope. Welcome to Pharm-A-Care.
“It’s very exciting,” said Lisa Lowe, who is more than pleased her hometown is getting a new pharmacy. “We’ve had so much dark news lately, this is an exciting day for us."
New jobs are on the way. The average pay? $18 an hour.
Pharm-A-care is set to open in mid-December, if not before, with at least 10 employees. That’s a pretty significant development for a town like Georgiana, significant because just in the last 12 months, it’s seen 70 jobs fall by the wayside with the closing of four businesses.
“It’s a great day," Mayor Jerome Antone said during a news conference.
Antone says the closing of Fred’s, alone, has caused a precipitous drop in the city’s sales tax. “I would say approximately 35 to 40 percent," he said.
“I have owned Florala Pharmacy for 40 years," said Pharm-A-Care owner Charles Smith, who won’t go as far as to say the new venture will be the catalyst to turn things around in town. But he says it will most certainly help keep what’s here.
Smith has invested $400,000 in the project.
“The clinic next door employs 20 people and, without a pharmacy, patients would tend to drift away from that clinic," he said.
The locals see this as a Godsend on many levels, good medicine to help them feel better.
