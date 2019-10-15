Montgomery armed robbery suspect arrested

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery on Montgomery’s Eastern Boulevard last Thursday.
Dominque Jones, 26, is charged with first-degree robbery after a man was robbed at gunpoint around midnight in the 1000 block of Eastern Boulevard. The victim was not injured, Montgomery police said.
According to court documents, the victim’s iPhone 6S was stolen.
Jones was developed as a suspect and arrested the following day.
He’s being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a bond of $60,000.
