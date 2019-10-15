Ozark man dies in single-vehicle crash

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Ozark man has died after a single-vehicle crash Monday.
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Spokesperson Sgt. Michael Simmons, Robert Lamar McDaniel, 71, was killed when the 2001 Chevrolet he was driving left the roadway and overturned. McDaniel was not using a seatbelt at the time and was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, Simmons says.
The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Alabama 105, seven miles north of Ozark. It remains under investigation.
