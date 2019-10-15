Rain continues tonight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - What a day! A large area of rain and embedded thunderstorms brought a heavy, soaking rain to the state. Rainfall amounts of 1-2″ have already fallen, and more will fall overnight. Rain chances linger overnight Tuesday night, and a few scattered showers will linger into Wednesday morning
A strong cold front will sweep across the state Wednesday afternoon. Cooler, drier air will push in behind it, ending rain chances and dropping temperatures.
Lows in the upper 40s and low 50s are likely Thursday and Friday morning, and afternoons will stay in the 70s for most. Rain chances ramp back up this weekend, as a Gulf low brings more wet weather to Alabama. We need it!
