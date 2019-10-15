Second Prattville arson suspect arrested

Second Prattville arson suspect arrested
Christopher Paul, wanted for arson and insurance fraud after a Sept. 16 Prattville house, has been arrested. His wife was previously charged in the same case. (Source: CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA Staff | October 15, 2019 at 3:01 PM CDT - Updated October 15 at 3:02 PM

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville man was arrested more than a week after his wife and charged in connection to the same mid-September arson case, according to the Prattville Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Christopher Paul, 27, was taken into custody on Thursday after a CrimeStoppers tip was submitted the same day WSFA 12 News wrote a story on the wanted man. He’s charged with arson and insurance fraud.

His wife, Moyo Burrow Paul was arrested on Oct. 2 and charged with arson. She may also face a charge for insurance fraud, authorities said.

First responders were called to the blaze at a home in the 200 block of Gardenia Court around 3 a.m. that Monday, and it was determined the fire was intentionally set.

Because a CrimeStoppers tip led to Paul’s arrest, CrimeStoppers will offer them a cash reward.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.