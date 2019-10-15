Second Prattville arson suspect arrested

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville man was arrested more than a week after his wife and charged in connection to the same mid-September arson case, according to the Prattville Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
Christopher Paul, 27, was taken into custody on Thursday after a CrimeStoppers tip was submitted the same day WSFA 12 News wrote a story on the wanted man. He’s charged with arson and insurance fraud.
His wife, Moyo Burrow Paul was arrested on Oct. 2 and charged with arson. She may also face a charge for insurance fraud, authorities said.
First responders were called to the blaze at a home in the 200 block of Gardenia Court around 3 a.m. that Monday, and it was determined the fire was intentionally set.
Because a CrimeStoppers tip led to Paul’s arrest, CrimeStoppers will offer them a cash reward.
