2 burned in Montgomery apartment fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two residents suffered burns in a fire at a Montgomery apartment complex Monday night.
According to Capt. J.D. Cupps with Montgomery Fire/Rescue, two upstairs apartments had visible flames and heavy smoke when firefighters arrived at the scene in the 5600 block of Eddins Road.
Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control.
Cupps said all of the people inside the apartments were able to evacuate before firefighters arrived.
Two residents, a 21-year-old woman and a juvenile girl, suffered small burns while evacuating, according to Cupps. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Eddins Road is off Eastern Boulevard near Atlanta Highway.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.