Toyota Field named the new home of the Trash Pandas

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - BallCorps LLC, owner of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, the city of Madison, and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama announced their partnership, including the name of the club’s new $46 million stadium and multi-use venue on Monday morning. The new stadium will be officially called Toyota Field.
“The Rocket City Trash Pandas are thrilled to be a member of this partnership and the myriad of benefits it will bring to the ball club, Toyota, the City of Madison and the entire North Alabama community,” said Trash Pandas CEO Ralph Nelson.
“Toyota Field is the new centerpiece for the region, promoting economic development, job creation and quality of life. The Toyota Outfield Experience will showcase our world-class engine manufacturing plant and create a touchpoint to connect job seekers to the 400 upcoming available job opportunities at TMMAL," said David Finch, president of TMMAL.
Toyota began its Alabama operation in 2003, and its impact continues to be felt throughout the region. The plant’s most recent expansion announcement will increase employment to 1,800 with an investment of $1.2 billion.
“To see the project come to life has been amazing and the energy from the community is contagious,” said Finch. “We can’t wait to say, ‘Play Ball!’ at Toyota Field.”
