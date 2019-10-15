Troy prepares for Battle for the Belt

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - "It’s our rival and it’s a chance to win the ‘Battle for the Belt.’”
There’s really no other way to put it. Troy head coach Chip Lindsey made it as clear as day what Wednesday night means. For the fourth year in their brief history, the Troy Trojans and South Alabama Jaguars are battling for not just bragging rights for the next 365 years.
"It’s a good rivalry for a lot of different reasons, but it’s a close proximity for both our fans and their fans. It’s a good game for our state and our conference. Our staff and their staff know each other well and there’s a lot of familiarity. Both teams’ players know each other, and some were even high school teammates, so there are a lot of relationships. It’s a good competitive rivalry and we’re excited for the game,” said Lindsey.
Since “The Battle for the Belt” has been introduced back in 2015, the road team has won each of the last four matchups. Before last season’s 21-point victory by Troy, each of the previous three battles were decided by a combined 24 points. And although the Trojans and Jaguars are both under .500 Lindsey says that’s not something that matters whenever the two get together.
“Anytime these two teams faceoff, you can guarantee that the records go out the window,” he said.
It’ll be a huge help if the Trojans can get starting quarterback Kaleb Barker back for Wednesday’s game. Barker was injured in Troy’s last game against Missouri. Right now, Lindsey says they’re doing all they can to get him healthy and available.
The football team’s not alone in preparing for the annual rivalry. The university is, too. There will be tons of pregame festivities taking place before the game kicks off.
Some of these include: food trucks, kids’ activities like the Kids Zone, Beer Garden for Octoberfest at the Vet, a tailgate concert series, basketball fan day, Trojan Walk and more.
The game between the Trojans and Jaguars will be televised on ESPN2. Troy is looking to become the first team to win back-to-back games in this rivalry since South Alabama won back-to-back contests in 2014-2015.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.