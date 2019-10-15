Troy prepares for Battle for the Belt

"It’s a good rivalry for a lot of different reasons, but it’s a close proximity for both our fans and their fans. It’s a good game for our state and our conference. Our staff and their staff know each other well and there’s a lot of familiarity. Both teams’ players know each other, and some were even high school teammates, so there are a lot of relationships. It’s a good competitive rivalry and we’re excited for the game,” said Lindsey.