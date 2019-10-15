Valiant Cross opens new high school campus in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Valiant Cross Academy officially opened its new high school on the campus of Troy University in downtown Montgomery on Tuesday.
The all-male school started back in 2015 with just 30 students. It now has 150 pupils.
“This school has an amazing story behind it,” said Valiant Cross’ Kimberly Baker. “I mean, these young men, they started with 30 boys in 2015. Fast forward five years later, we are now on two campuses, on historic Dexter Avenue and now we’re partnering with a public university that has taken these young men in and embraced us. I mean, it’s all about partnerships, collaboration. I think the sky’s the limit for these young men.”
Now, we’re getting a first look at the new classrooms.
The high school is Valiant Cross’ second campus. The middle school campus is located on Dexter Avenue.
