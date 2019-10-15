Woman charged after man stabbed during argument

Woman charged after man stabbed during argument
Latasha Bell is accused of seriously stabbing a man during an argument Saturday morning in Montgomery. (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA Staff | October 15, 2019 at 10:10 AM CDT - Updated October 15 at 10:58 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has been arrested after a man suffered life-threatening injuries from a stabbing over the weekend.

Montgomery police arrested Latasha Bell, 37, and charged her with first-degree assault.

The arrest stems from an early Saturday morning stabbing in the 400 block of Japonica Street.

The victim, identified only as an adult male who knew Bell, was involved in a verbal altercation with her when he was stabbed, police said.

Court documents indicate the victim was stabbed in the chest.

Bell is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.