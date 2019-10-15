Woman charged after man stabbed during argument

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has been arrested after a man suffered life-threatening injuries from a stabbing over the weekend.
Montgomery police arrested Latasha Bell, 37, and charged her with first-degree assault.
The arrest stems from an early Saturday morning stabbing in the 400 block of Japonica Street.
The victim, identified only as an adult male who knew Bell, was involved in a verbal altercation with her when he was stabbed, police said.
Court documents indicate the victim was stabbed in the chest.
Bell is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $30,000 bond.
