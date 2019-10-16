ADPH confirms third case of vaping-related lung disease

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health continues to collect data on vaping-related lung disease cases.
As of Oct. 16, ADPH is confirming a total of 25 reports, up by one from the previous week. Health officials said three cases are probable for the disease, while three others are confirmed, also up one from last week. Of the confirmed cases, one was fatal.
The good news is that most of the reports ADPH has looked into, or 19, have been found to be unrelated to vaping.
The CDC won’t release its latest numbers until Thursday. It’s most up-to-date figures show, as of Oct. 11, there have been 1,299 vaping-related lung disease cases across 49 states. There have been at least 26 deaths confirmed in 21 states.
“Most patients report a history of using tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-containing products. The latest national and state findings suggest products containing THC, particularly those obtained off the street or from other informal sources (e.g. friends, family members, illicit dealers), are linked to most of the cases and play a major role in the outbreak,” the CDC says.
The CDC added that there have been patients with lung injuries who have reported exclusive use of nicotine products, so it cannot rule out those products as it tries to find the cause of the outbreak.
Those seeking medical attention due to potential vaping-associated injury should immediately inform healthcare providers they used a vaping/e-cigarette product, ADPH said.
Symptoms of the illness include cough, shortness of breath and fatigue, with symptoms growing worse over a period of days or weeks before admission to the hospital. Patients may also show signs of fever, chest pain, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.
ADPH is asking anyone who has sought medical care for a potential vaping-related injury to contact Jamey Durham at 334-206-5634 if they have any vaping/e-cigarette products that can be obtained for testing purposes.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.