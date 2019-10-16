Alabama favored by 10.5-points over LSU

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The highly anticipated LSU-Alabama matchup is still over three weeks away, but that didn’t stop Westgate Sportsbook in Las Vegas from setting odds on the massive SEC game already.
Alabama is a 10.5-point favorite over the Tigers according to Westgate. The Crimson Tide (6-0) and the Tigers (6-0) are both undefeated in 2019.
The Tigers have two games before their matchup with Alabama. LSU is favored by 16.5-points this weekend against Mississippi State, and are 10.5-point favorites over Auburn.
