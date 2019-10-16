Bow hunting season opens in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s bow hunting season opened Tuesday, kicking off the 2019 deer hunting season. And some hunting laws have changed this year.
For the first time in Alabama, hunters are allowed to hunt with bait, but you must be on privately owned or leased land and purchase a $15 license.
Officials say popular demand ultimately led up to the new rules.
“It’s been coming for a long time. The public has been wanting to do this. It’s been occurring in other states around Alabama. it just never happened in Alabama,” said Stuart Goldsby of the Freshwater Fisheries Division.
About $180,000 people hunt in Alabama every year. Hunters typically harvest more than 300,000 deer annually.
You do have to have the proper licensing to bow hunt.
Bow season this year remains open through Feb. 10, 2020.
