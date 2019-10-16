City council votes to increase police officer pay in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - With a shortage of police officers in the area, city leaders in Opelika made a decision Tuesday night in hopes of reversing the insufficiency.
Opelika City Council voted unanimously to pass a resolution to help increase pay for the city’s police officers and change job structures.
Currently, if an Opelika officer doesn’t have a rank, they are just labeled an officer, no matter how many years they’ve been on the force. This means sometimes, experienced people aren’t making much more than new officers. The new resolution will change this.
The mayor of Opelika said the police department has had problems with a high turnover rate, losing officers to outside agencies.
The increase in pay and change in job structures will cost the city around $1.2 million a year. Fuller said the pay increase will put Opelika officers in the top five percent of what officers are paid in Alabama. The resolution will go into effect within the next few months.
