Council-Elect reflects on journey

“During that time I was going through those trials and tribulations, we found out that my mother had cancer. She was in Stage 4, and the doctors were telling us that, ‘Your mother is fighting so hard for some reason.’ He asked that everyone go into the room and I was the last one to go, because in the back of my mind I felt like I put my mom there because she worried so much about me,” said Mitchell. “She asked me to pray with her. I never thought that my mom would ask God to take her life and restore my life. So that particular day I started working. I started fulfilling my purpose that I knew my mom knew that I could do.”