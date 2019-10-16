Council-Elect reflects on journey

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Oronde Mitchell is going to be sworn in to Montgomery’s City Council on Nov. 12, but his journey to a council seat was not an easy one.
In 2002, Mitchell was a teacher at Morris Elementary School... then his life got turned upside down. He was arrested and charged with murder.
“I went from being in the classroom to washing cars,” said Mitchell.
Those charges were later dropped, but not without putting strain on his family.
“It really hurt my mom. My mom was my biggest supporter, my biggest fan. She thought that I could do pretty much anything, like any mother would, and it kind of broke her heart when I got in trouble,” he said.
Then things got worse.
“During that time I was going through those trials and tribulations, we found out that my mother had cancer. She was in Stage 4, and the doctors were telling us that, ‘Your mother is fighting so hard for some reason.’ He asked that everyone go into the room and I was the last one to go, because in the back of my mind I felt like I put my mom there because she worried so much about me,” said Mitchell. “She asked me to pray with her. I never thought that my mom would ask God to take her life and restore my life. So that particular day I started working. I started fulfilling my purpose that I knew my mom knew that I could do.”
That day led to a more than 10-year journey for Mitchell as he fought to get his life back on track.
“God made me humble. I’m just an example of a person that came back from a mistake. It took a lot and I’m still working to get some of that stigma off me from making that bad mistake, because people sometimes don’t let you forget the mistakes that you have made,” he said.
His mother, Mary, passed away in 2010, but he still works to honor her.
“I tell people that the 'M' I wear on my chest isn’t for ‘Mitchell,’ it’s for ‘Mary.’ I’m just happy that I’m fulfilling my mom’s legacy,” said Mitchell.
Mitchell says he finds joy in using his experience to inspire the youth to always put their best foot forward.
“The experience comes with knowledge. I’m not able to just tell them what not to do. I’m able to tell them what I did do and what you shouldn’t do," he said. "There’s a difference when you have actually been there and you have actually been in their shoes and they can relate to what you’re saying because you’ve actually been through it.”
Mitchell will be representing City Council District 6.
