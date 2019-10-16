’Courageous Eight’ traveling exhibit to premiere at ASU

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University, along with the Courageous Free Thinkers Committee, will manage a traveling exhibit based on Selma’s voting rights activists referred to as the “Courageous Eight.”
Those eight people were Rev. F.D. Reese, ASU alumnus and leader, Ulysses Blackmon, Amelia Boynton-Robinson, Ernest Doyle, Marie Foster, James Gildersleeve, Rev. J.D. Hunter and Rev. Henry Shannon.
They led peaceful protests and advocated for voting rights, equality and justice for all people regardless of race during the 1960s in Selma and Dallas County. All eight activists also played a major role in the 1965 Selma to Montgomery March which historians say led to the enactment of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
“We must tell this story, we must keep this history alive. And if we don’t do it, it won’t get done," said Courageous Free Thinkers Committee Chairman Rev. James Perkins. "And so we’re here representing our community, Selma, Alabama, to tell this story to make sure that the contributions of these people, these ordinary people, this extra ordinary contribution they made coming out of the Dallas County Voters League, stepping forward and showing courage when their lives were literally being threatened.”
The exhibit will house pencil portraits of the “Courageous Eight” as part of its forum and series of celebrations relating to the Voting Rights history in Alabama.
“Today we’re honored to be here with Reverend Perkins and the Friends of the Selma Trail to look at this agreement to sign this agreement and to ensure that the history is told about those individuals who sat at the forefront. To begin what we know is the Selma to Montgomery March,” said Alabama State University President Dr. Quinton Ross.
The exhibit will first premiere at Alabama State University before traveling across the nation to various other Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
How long the exhibit will be on display has yet to be determined.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.