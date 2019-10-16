’Courageous Eight’ traveling exhibit to premiere at ASU

“We must tell this story, we must keep this history alive. And if we don’t do it, it won’t get done," said Courageous Free Thinkers Committee Chairman Rev. James Perkins. "And so we’re here representing our community, Selma, Alabama, to tell this story to make sure that the contributions of these people, these ordinary people, this extra ordinary contribution they made coming out of the Dallas County Voters League, stepping forward and showing courage when their lives were literally being threatened.”