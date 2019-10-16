Drugs, medical cart stolen from Montgomery senior living facility

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another investigation is underway at Elmcroft Senior Living off Taylor Road in east Montgomery.
A medical cart was stolen after midnight on Monday. A Montgomery Police Department incident-offense report lists narcotics, radios, a television, VCR, and office equipment were stolen. When investigators arrived they found no signs of forced entry.
Elmcroft’s ownership group, Eclipse Senior Living, confirmed the theft but failed to answer a number of our questions including the company’s protocols for managing controlled substances and prescriptions, the number of patients impacted, and how they catalog patients’ medications. No word if the cart was stolen from a restricted area.
The Alabama Department of Public Health is the regulatory arm for assisted living centers and has clear guidelines on how medication should be administered, packaged and stored. It’s unclear whether ADPH is investigating this theft.
In September, ADPH was in negotiations with Eclipse Senior Living, giving them the option to sell the facility or close. This came after an 83-year-old resident was left in an Elmcroft van for six hours in June. She suffered a heat stroke and died from complications shortly after the incident. The ADPH investigation revealed employees had falsified records stating they observed the resident inside the facility multiple times after the van ride.
No criminal charges were handed down in that case and no arrests have been made in connection to the drug theft. If you have any information, please call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP. Callers can remain anonymous
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.