EXCLUSIVE: FBI Special Agent in Charge explains process of locating missing children

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The search for Kamille McKinney has expanded beyond state lines, and while Birmingham police are still leading the case, the Federal Bureau of Investigations has gotten involved.
We talked to FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, Jr. on Wednesday to learn more about the FBI’s role in cases of missing or abducted children.
“Past history of missing or abducted children throughout the history of the FBI have demonstrated that every second counts," said Special Agent Sharp. "It is vitally important that we throw a lot of resources at a missing or abducted child upon being notified of that because the more time that elapsed from when they’re abducted to when there’s a successful recovery various things could happen and also leads go cold. We want to strike while the iron is hot and leads are hot.”
The search for a 3-year-old girl has intensified days after she was kidnapped from a Birmingham housing community.
Kamille McKinney was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers say she was kidnapped from the front yard of a residence in Tom Brown Village during a birthday party.
Kamille, nicknamed “Cupcake,” was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt with leopard-print design and leopard-print shorts with no shoes.
