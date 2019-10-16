Governor Ivey helps break ground for New Brockton business

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Kay Ivey was in Coffee County Wednesday morning breaking ground for a$100 million project.
Ben E. Keith Foods is building a 425,000 sq/ft food distribution center in New Brockton.
The project will create 80 new jobs over the next 5 years; adding to the 230 positions already at the current distribution center in Elba.
Governor Ivey is pleased that the nation's 8th largest food distributor is bringing jobs to the state of Alabama.
“We are awfully proud to have them in Alabama. They’re investing some $100 million and will employ another 80 people. For a small community like New Brockton, 80 folks make a huge difference. So, we are honored to be here, and proud to be a part of this game-changer for this area of the state" Ivey said.
Construction is set to begin in December and is expected to be completed by December 2021.
