Gunshot fired during robbery at Prattville shopping center

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Three suspects are in custody after a robbery in a Prattville shopping center Wednesday.
According to Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson, a woman was entering her vehicle after shopping in the Heritage Place Shopping Center at Wright Street and Memorial Drive when she was approached by someone who tried to grab her purse. During a struggle, police said a gunshot was fired.
Thompson said no one was injured by the gunshot, but the victim received minor injuries during the struggle. When police responded they found a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle, and three suspects were taken into custody. Police said one of the suspects fired the gunshot, but they are still trying to determine where exactly it originated.
The names of the suspects have not been released at this time.
Thompson said the victim’s property was returned to her after being recovered from the suspect vehicle.
