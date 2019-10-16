70 animals rescued from Huntsville home; adopters desperately needed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Dozens of animals have been rescued from a Huntsville home and were brought to Huntsville Animal Services. Now the city run shelter is desperate for adopters and fosters to step forward and help care for these dogs, cats, and even rabbits.
“Absolutely worst time to have all these poor little dogs and cats coming into our shelter," said Karen Buchan the Animal care Supervisor.
Buchan said the rescue of these animals began yesterday evening. The dogs, cats and rabbits were found in bad conditions with serious flea and skin problems.
Some non-profit rescue groups have stepped forward to help, but the city shelter is still over capacity.
Groups like A New Leash on Life and Felines and Canines are helping by taking some of the animals to their rescue centers.
“We immediately started figuring out how we could shift some of our animals around to make space to take these in to alleviate some of our crowding here," Karen Smith from A New Leash on Life said.
The influx of animals is compounding an existing space issue caused by construction at the shelter. The shelter began construction on Monday that will last 6 to 12 months.
The construction involves revamping floors, walls and ceiling in the shelter. As well as, new kennels for the dogs.
“It’s going to enhance the lives of the animals, the enrichment of the animals, while they’re staying here in the shelter," Buchan said.
Even though the construction is going to be a big help in the future, it’s making things even tighter right now. Buchan said the construction is taking away 20 kennels.
“We’re pleading to the community and the rescues we normally work with to come here and help us get these animals out of the shelter,” Buchan said.
Medium and large sized dogs can be adopted for free because of the space issue. Free adoptions will continue for months while construction is happening.
Very little information was released about the person who was hoarding these animals. Huntsville Animal Services wouldn’t release a name and only said that person was facing citations.
